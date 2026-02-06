Razer plans to sell 1,337 units of its new limited edition gaming mouse for $1,337 each

Late last year, Razer announced the limited-edition Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition, a modern update of the 'world's first gaming mouse' that debuted in 2000. At the time, the original Boomslang's 2,000 DPI sensor and USB connection were considered cutting-edge, which shows how far gaming peripheral technology has come.
The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is an entirely different beast, even though it sports the same unique shape; it's powered by the company's advanced Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2 (yes, that means the Boomslang is going from 2,000 DPI to a whopping 45,000 DPI) as well as 8,000 Hz wireless polling.
Add 9-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting, optical switches rated for 100 million clicks, leather-wrapped left and right-click buttons, and a wireless charging dock, and it's described as a legend reborn and "evolved for the modern era." That said, the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 1,337 units, with each unit costing an eye-watering $1,337.
As fun as it is for the number and pricing to mimic the "l337" or "elite" tag popularized during the millennium era of PC gaming, over $1,000 for a wireless gaming mouse is a lot. However, Razer has confirmed that this is more of a collector's edition release than an actual mouse that will join its lineup of Viper, DeathAdder, and Basilisk offerings. And with that, the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition also ships with a collector's LED display frame that includes every component, disassembled and arranged.
Pre-orders for the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition are expected to go live this month, exclusively at Razer.com.