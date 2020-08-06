Call of Duty: Warzone racks up 75 million players in under 5 months

It took just 146 days for Call of Duty: Warzone to burst through 75 million players, who have wrecked havoc in Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now enjoying its Season 5 update, with Activision taking the time to announce that Warzone has now passed 75 million players.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Season 5 of the game just launched, changing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play battle royale mode Warzone. Warzone had racked up 60 million players in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has surely been fueling Warzone's continuous growth.

The game itself is wicked fun and I'm personally addicted, so I can see why 75 million other players are loving Warzone and how Season 5 has completely changed the game. After a huge Warzone session last night, it's interesting how the meta changes so quickly and the newly-tweaked Stadium is now a huge hot spot of action and I love it.

Speaking of which... back to the Warzone I go.

What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone

Tell me everything about Season 5 - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 right here.

How big is the Season 5 update ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the Season 5 download sizes on all platforms here

How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total ? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.

What are the big changes in Season 5 ? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.

Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.

What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?

More reading on Call of Duty: Warzone