TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Call of Duty: Warzone racks up 75 million players in under 5 months

It took just 146 days for Call of Duty: Warzone to burst through 75 million players, who have wrecked havoc in Verdansk.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Thu, Aug 6 2020 12:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty: Warzone is now enjoying its Season 5 update, with Activision taking the time to announce that Warzone has now passed 75 million players.

Call of Duty: Warzone racks up 75 million players in under 5 months 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Season 5 of the game just launched, changing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play battle royale mode Warzone. Warzone had racked up 60 million players in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has surely been fueling Warzone's continuous growth.

The game itself is wicked fun and I'm personally addicted, so I can see why 75 million other players are loving Warzone and how Season 5 has completely changed the game. After a huge Warzone session last night, it's interesting how the meta changes so quickly and the newly-tweaked Stadium is now a huge hot spot of action and I love it.

Speaking of which... back to the Warzone I go.

What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone

  • Tell me everything about Season 5 - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 right here.
  • How big is the Season 5 update? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the Season 5 download sizes on all platforms here.
  • How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.
  • What are the big changes in Season 5? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.
  • Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.
  • What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?
Call of Duty: Warzone racks up 75 million players in under 5 months 08 | TweakTown.com

More reading on Call of Duty: Warzone

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.91
$46.91$48.44$49.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2020 at 10:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:venturebeat.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.