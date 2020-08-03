Call of Duty: Warzone S5 trailer confirms new train, stadium changes

The entire top of the stadium has been blown away, while a train is now featured in Verdansk which has loot, and it'll crush you.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new Season 5 is nearly here, with Activision and Infinity Ward unleashing a new trailer for Season 5. Check it out:

What you can immediately see is what most people expected: gigantic changes to Verdansk, the map played in Warzone. First of all, the infamous stadium in Verdansk has had its roof completely blown away and the inside of it totally changed.

Not only that, but the developers have added in a train to Verdansk and Warzone -- similar to how Respawn Entertainment (founded by ex-Infinity Ward developers who made the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and their free-to-play battle royale smash hit Apex Legends.

This train will have loot on it, you can land on it, and it'll crush you if you get in front of it. I'm sure it's going to be a central part of the game and players' actions moving forward, so it'll be interesting to see how the train (and the roof of the stadium) being changed impact gameplay in Warzone.

Normally you'll get players flying up to the top of the stadium and camping it up there, especially during Most Wanted. Well, that's going to be much harder now -- and toot toot, there's now a train.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 will launch on August 5, with all of the content free for gamers. However, you can get a bunch of rewards through purchasing the Battle Pass, which will cost you $10.

How big is the Season 5 update ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity.

How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total ? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.

What are the big changes in Season 5 ? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.

Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.

What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?

More reading on Call of Duty: Warzone