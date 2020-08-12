GDC 2021 announced as physical, hybrid event in July 2021

GDC 2021 has been announced as a hybrid physical, digital event -- a few months later than usual, between July 19-23, 2021.

GDC 2020 was officially postponed because of COVID-19 earlier this year, meant to kick off in March it was postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, GDC organizers Informa Tech have announced that the Game Developers Conference 2021 will take place between July 19 and July 23, 2021 in a hybrid physical and digital show. This is a few months later than the mid-March that GDC normally takes place.

The physical side of GDC 2021 will take place like it normally has at the Moscone Center in San Francisco -- while the digital show will be online.

GDC is expanding later this year with a week-long, single-track virtual GDC Community Celebration that will take place between March 1 and March 5, 2021. There will also be a set of GDC Master Classes in late 2020, too.