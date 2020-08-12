Capcom's next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X games may not cost $70

Capcom isn't sure yet if it'll charge $69.99 for next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X games like Resident Evil VIIIage, will watch trends.

Unlike 2K Games, who plans to charge $69.99 for next-gen versions of NBA 2K21, other publishers like Capcom are unsure about raising the price for their PS5, Xbox Series X games.

Capcom joins the likes of Ubisoft in holding back on charging extra for next-gen games. Right now the company has two next-gen games in development: its new IP Pragmata, and Resident Evil VIIIage, which is due out in 2021. Both of those games could be priced at a $59.99 MSRP.

In a recent Q&A session at its Q1'20 earnings report, Capcom confirmed it hasn't set a strict pricing policy for its next-gen games:

Q. What is your policy regarding pricing for next-generation titles? A. We do not have a set policy at this time. We will consider our approach having analyzed both our strengths and weaknesses while closely monitoring industry trends.

Capcom expects an astronomical 28 million game sales for FY2020, a new record high driven by 13 platform releases of new games like Resident Evil VIIIage. The RE franchise is absolutely huge for Capcom, and remains its top-seller with over 103 million copies sold since the original PlayStation 1 classic. Capcom also expects $6.1 billion in total earnings for FY2020, which would be another record high watermark.

Publishers are taking somewhat different approaches to next-gen. Here's how some of the top companies are handling next-gen games: