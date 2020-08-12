TweakTown
Capcom's next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X games may not cost $70

Capcom isn't sure yet if it'll charge $69.99 for next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X games like Resident Evil VIIIage, will watch trends.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Wed, Aug 12 2020 10:32 AM CDT
Unlike 2K Games, who plans to charge $69.99 for next-gen versions of NBA 2K21, other publishers like Capcom are unsure about raising the price for their PS5, Xbox Series X games.

Capcom joins the likes of Ubisoft in holding back on charging extra for next-gen games. Right now the company has two next-gen games in development: its new IP Pragmata, and Resident Evil VIIIage, which is due out in 2021. Both of those games could be priced at a $59.99 MSRP.

In a recent Q&A session at its Q1'20 earnings report, Capcom confirmed it hasn't set a strict pricing policy for its next-gen games:

Q. What is your policy regarding pricing for next-generation titles?

A. We do not have a set policy at this time. We will consider our approach having analyzed both our strengths and weaknesses while closely monitoring industry trends.

Read Also: Capcom kicks off FY2020 with best Q1 performance in 41-year history

Capcom expects an astronomical 28 million game sales for FY2020, a new record high driven by 13 platform releases of new games like Resident Evil VIIIage. The RE franchise is absolutely huge for Capcom, and remains its top-seller with over 103 million copies sold since the original PlayStation 1 classic. Capcom also expects $6.1 billion in total earnings for FY2020, which would be another record high watermark.

Publishers are taking somewhat different approaches to next-gen. Here's how some of the top companies are handling next-gen games:

  • Capcom - Has two next-gen exclusive games in development including Pragmata and Resident Evil VIIIage
  • Bethesda - Promises free next-gen upgrades for existing games, titles like Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X enhancements
  • EA - Next-gen games in development, but FIFA 21 and Madden 21 buyers on current-gen will get free next-gen copies too. Smart Delivery is not supported.
  • 2K Games - Next-gen games will cost $10 more, or $69.99.
NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp



