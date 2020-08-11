Xbox Series X price, Xbox Series S reveal may be delayed to September

Reports originally pegged Microsoft's Xbox Series X price showcase for late August, but those plans may have shifted to September.

Microsoft reportedly planned to reveal Xbox Series X pricing, launch date, and full details of the low-cost Xbox Series S later this month. Now those plans may have shifted.

Today Microsoft made some big moves with its Xbox plans. The company delayed Halo: Infinite in 2021, meaning the Xbox Series X/S won't launch with a huge system-seller. Microsoft also confirmed a November release window for the Series X. This was always obvious given the holiday season. There's still a lot of info missing, though, including price, exact release date, pre-order info, and the Xbox Series S.

Now it appears the big August showcase could be moved to September. According to Shinobi602, a well-known figure with close ties to developers, new Xbox Series updates will come a bit later than planned. "Expect news about other Xbox stuff that's been going around recently to come a bit later too," Shinobi said on ResetERA.

Bear in mind none of this has been confirmed. It's possible the Xbox event is still planned for August.

Recent leaks confirm the Xbox Series S is real, but Microsoft has been tight-lipped on the topic despite it being the worst-kept secret in next-gen gaming. The biggest question is price, and both Microsoft and Sony seem to be playing a game of chicken on their respective MSRPs. Microsoft went first in 2013 with a huge $499 price tag, giving Sony the opportunity to sell the PS4 at $399 and dominate the generation right out of the gate.

Luckily Microsoft has their billion-dollar service empire to back them up, which includes titanic subscriptions like Game Pass.