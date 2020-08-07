Final Fantasy 7 Remake sells over 5 million copies since April launch

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a huge success with over 5 million sales in 5 months, and contributed greatly to Square Enix's Q1 sales.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has broken 5 million sales in five months on the market, which is almost half of the PS1 original's sales figures.

Today Square Enix confirmed a big 5 million sales milestone for its big new Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The figure includes both physical shipments and digital sales. This is good news for the publisher's flagging HD Games segment, which saw sharper declines in FY2019 thanks to underperformance of key titles.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a boon for Square Enix's business. The game significantly contributed to the massive 300% net sales spike in the HD Games segment, which skyrocketed to $316.91 million in Q1'20 (March 31 - June 30). Digital game sales also shot up 91% to 6.21 million units in the period, driven by Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Secret of Mana.

Analyst firm SuperData says FF7R sold 2.2 million units in April alone, and Square Enix confirmed the game sold 3.5 million copies in 3 days time.

Square Enix didn't provide any FF7R sales figures in the report, so we're assuming this is lifetime-to-date and not Q1 sales. This kind of info is something you want to tell investors about.

Here's a quick comparison of how FF7R stacks up with other Final Fantasy games: