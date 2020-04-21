Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,573 Reviews & Articles | 60,254 News Posts

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a huge success with 3.5 million sales

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a huge commercial hit with 3.5 million shipments and digital sales, but it was hamstringed by COVID-19 and retail shortages

Derek Strickland | Apr 21, 2020 at 03:32 pm CDT (2 mins, 56 secs time to read)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is roaring success right out of the game with 3.5 million copies sold in its first three days. That's even with retail shortages.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a huge success with 3.5 million sales 8 | TweakTown.com

Today Square Enix announced some stellar figures for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The game has sold 3.5 million copies digitally and physically in its first three-day launch period. This figure includes shipments, which is sell-in to retailers and not necessarily sell-through to consumers, as well as digital purchases on the PlayStation Network. Despite being massively hyped and popularized through years of development, Final Fantasy XV is still the king of sales. Final Fantasy XV sold 5 million copies at launch and is still the fastest-selling Final Fantasy game of all time.

There's some important context, though. Final Fantasy XV sold on Xbox One at launch, where as FF7R is stuck to PlayStation 4 (for now). COVID-19 also massively disrupted physical retail availability of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game was hamstringed by the pandemic, and shipping logistics were interrupted so badly that Square Enix actually launched the game early in Australia and Europe.

In more ideal circumstances with no availability restrictions and platform agnosticism, Final Fantasy 7 Remake could've rocketed way past FFXV. Square Enix has chosen instead to embrace a staggered launch with the first Remake chapter and the rest of the series. Remember, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is episodic, so it'll span multiple full-priced games. The game that just shipped isn't the end. There will be more.

But before we get sequels--or chapters/episodes--the game will release on other platforms. There's strong evidence FF7R will release on PC at some point. Sadly FF7R is exclusive to PS4 for a full year, so don't expect to see it on any other platforms until April 2021.

A bit more sales perspective: FF7R is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive on the market. Well, technically it's not totally exclusive, but for the time being it's locked to PS4. The game has beaten Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn. Here's some quick numbers courtesy of sales-tracker DomsPlaying:

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$91.50
$90.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2020 at 3:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.