This new PlayStation 5 patent teases NVIDIA DLSS style technology

Sony still hasn't given us much details on the inner workings of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console, but a new patent Sony filed in 2019 is interesting.

The new patent was filed in 2019 but only published a few days ago on July 23, and discuses image reconstructing technology that uses reference images through machine learning. You know, kinda like how NVIDIA's own Deep Learning Super Sampling -- or DLSS, works.

This is exciting as NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 provides double the performance in games that support it, while not looking any worse -- and in some cases they look better.

The patent reads: "An information processing device for acquiring a plurality of reference images obtained by imaging an object that is to be reproduced, acquiring a plurality of converted images obtained by enlarging or shrinking each of the plurality of reference images, executing machine learning using a plurality of images to be learned, as teaching data, that include the plurality of converted images, and generating pre-learned data that is used for generating a reproduction image that represents the appearance of the object".