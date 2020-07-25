NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

President Trump gets real, regrets some of his tweets and retweets

President Trump interviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and says he regrets some of his tweets and retweets.

| Jul 25, 2020 at 10:33pm CDT

We all do it: send a message, email, or tweet and instantly regret it. Especially Twitter, where you can't edit your tweets once they hit Dorsey's servers.

President Trump has said he "often" regrets some of his tweets and retweets, where in a recent interview at the White House with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, he compared using Twitter today to the old days where you'd write a letter.

President Trump explained: "It used to be in the old days before this, you'd write a letter and you'd say, 'this letter is really bad,' you put it on your desk and you go back tomorrow and you say, 'oh, I'm glad I didn't send it'".

He continued: "But we don't do that with Twitter. We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls, 'Did you really say this?' I say, 'What's wrong with that?' And you find a lot of things. You know what I find? It's not the tweets, it's the retweets that get you in trouble".

You can watch the entire video in the tweet (above) and below.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

