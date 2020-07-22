Sure looks like Master Chief has a grappling hook in Halo: Infinite

Halo's about to get a whole lot more vertical--Master Chief has a fancy new wrist attachment that looks like a grappling hook.

All Halo games come with new gadgets and tricks, and Halo: Infinite's could be the most ambitious yet.

It sure looks like Master Chief is wearing a grappling hook in Halo: Infinite's new box art. The cover art clearly shows some new piece of equipment attached to John-117's wrist, and cursory inspection reveals a very Spartan Hook-esque design. There were initial rumors about a grappling hook being a huge part of Halo 6, and now it looks like those rumors were right.

ResetERA user Klobrille, who typically has inside behind-the-scenes knowledge of the games industry, recently said grappling hooks are still in the game. "Grappling hook is in as to my limited knowledge, but it's more like an equipment pick-up similar to Halo 3."

If accurate, this is a game changer for Halo that mixes on-foot traversal with vehicle-levels of scalability, verticality, and reach. The hook would fundamentally change multiplayer design--if it's included, of course, and it should be--and should showcase the raw might and flexibility of 343i's new Slipspace Engine. We're not 100% sure how the hook will work, as in whether or not it'll just fling you from point A to point B or be able to grab items and weapons, but it could be a combination of Scorpion's brutal kunai and Link's utilitarian hookshot.

Coupled with any other Spartan abilities like sprint, clamber, and the quick-jet dodging, the hook should evolve locomotion even more than Halo 5's massive advancements.

We'll have to wait until 343i premieres Halo: Infinite's official campaign gameplay tomorrow to find out for sure. But it really, really looks like some sort of grappling hook.

The Xbox livestream will go live tomorrow, Thursday, July 23 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST and will be streamed on the following platforms: