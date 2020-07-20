New free Blasphemous DLC adds NewGame+, penitence system, and enemies

Team17's harrowing Metroidvania is getting a huge new free expansion that adds massive replayability and content to the game.

During today's Summer Game Fest stream, Team 17 announced a huge new Stir of Dawn expansion coming to Blasphemous in August.

Get ready to jump back into the bizarre, hallowed world of Cvstodia, O' Penitent One. Team17 is rolling out a sizable free DLC for Blasphemous that adds a ton of content including the long-awaited NewGame+, new mind-bending storylines, and a new penitence system that's a more cruel version of the original Fallout's traits system.

Gamers will also get new maps, new enemies and NPCs, and a ton of new items and buffs/nerfs/balances. Essentially Blasphemous will take on a whole new scope with the free Stir of Dawn update.

The update will go live on August 4 across all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Check below for more info:

Blasphemous Stir of Dawn DLC includes: