Indiana Jones DLC 'The Order of Giants' confirmed in new trailer, releases on Switch 2

Machine Games has unveiled a new DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle titled, 'The Order of Giants,' and it will be released on the Switch 2.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially getting its first DLC, and the full game will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

The news was confirmed at Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, where Indiana Jones and the Great Circle took center stage in a new trailer. The upcoming DLC is titled "The Order of the Giants," and developers Machine Games provided some gameplay footage in the above trailer. Notably, story expansion will be available for free to owners of the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium Edition, Collector's Edition, and Collector's Bundle, but can also be purchased separately for those who grabbed the standard edition.

As for what the DLC entails, "The Order of the Giants" takes Indy to the depths of Rome, where he is chasing down a myth of a beast. Indy encounters Father Ricci, a young priest desperate to track down a Roman artifact, and as you can probably expect, this standard treasure hunt quickly turns into a perilous journey as Indy runs into sinister plots, a cult, gladiator games, and much more. The upcoming DLC is slated to include new puzzles, new enemies, and returning characters.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch sometime in 2026, marking the first Xbox-owned title to be confirmed for Nintendo's recently released console. As for The Order of Giants releasing on other platforms, Machine Games has confirmed the DLC will be released on September 4.