NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

World of Tanks goes cross-play between Xbox One and PS4 on July 21

World of Tanks: Valor goes crossplay on consoles, with Xbox and PlayStation 4 games now able to battle it out in tanks on July 21.

| Jul 19, 2020 at 8:40 pm CDT

If you're a World of Tanks gamer on console, you're going to be happy to hear that the developer will be making crossplay gaming possible between Xbox One and PS4.

World of Tanks goes cross-play between Xbox One and PS4 on July 21 02 | TweakTown.com

The new crossplay feature for World of Tanks is coming on July 21, with developer Wargaming announcing the news on their website. Wargaming explains: "Cross-play is coming to World of Tanks on console, allowing Xbox and PlayStation Tank Commanders to play together or battle each other! Cross-play will be available from July 21".

World of Tanks is one of the most popular free-to-play MMOs on the market, and now with crossplay support between the Xbox and PlayStation consoles it's only going to continue succeeding.

Buy at Amazon

World of Tanks Collector's Edition (Game Not Included)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2020 at 7:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, purexbox.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.