Sony talks about recent PlayStation 5 pre-orders, leaks, and rumors

Sony says it'll make it very clear when the PlayStation 5 preorders open up, saying 'we'll let you know when preorder will happen.

Sony has probably been enjoying all of the free marketing buzz it has been getting over various PlayStation 5 pre-order leaks, pricing, and details -- but when they're ready, they'll let us know.

In a recent chat with The Game Awards host and creator Geoff Keighley, who also just shared the first hands-on video with the PS5 DualSense controller -- he spoke with PlayStation Head of Marketing Eric Lempel, who gave us some more details on PlayStation 5 pre-orders.

Lempel said: "I think it's safe to say [...] we'll let you know when preorder will happen. It's not going to happen with a minute's notice. We're going to at some point let you know when you can preorder PlayStation 5. So, please, don't feel like you have to go run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that will work".

Lempel added: "We don't know what happened there, we had nothing to do with it. I got a message from someone saying 'People are lining up at stores' and we had no idea why".