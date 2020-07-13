PlayStation 5 pre-order pages go live Down Under by Amazon Australia

PS5 details include the console, accessories, and games for PlayStation 5.

| Jul 13, 2020 at 6:00 am CDT

It looks like someone is about to lose their job at Amazon Australia, with pre-order pages going up for the PlayStation 5, its hardware and accessories, and even a bunch of PS5 games.

A user on Reddit noticed that Amazon Australia had complete pre-order pages or the PS5 console, accessories and games, but you can't pre-order anything right now. The pages are live, and that's it -- but that means we're one step closer to the PS5 pre-orders going live worldwide.

We don't know about pricing on the PlayStation 5 just yet, but we're expecting somewhere in sub $500 range. We have had rumored pricing on the PS5 at $599 and $699, but new PS5 price leaks suggest $499 for the standard PS5 and $399 for the digital PS5 -- both launching on November 20.

