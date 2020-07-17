NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

US coronavirus cases hit another daily record: 77,300 today alone

US sets its highest-ever one-day total for COVID-19 pandemic so far, with a record 77,300 new cases of coronavirus in the US today.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 7:26 am CDT

The US has reached yet another new record with COVID-19, with a new record 77,300 new coronavirus cases across the United States in the last 24 hours.

US coronavirus cases hit another daily record: 77,300 today alone 03 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming directly from the John Hopkins University tracker, something you can check out here, which relies on government data. The US has been breaking records every few days with massive numbers of new coronavirus cases, but today's new total of 77,300 is a new record.

The US is still the worst hit country in the world when it comes to coronavirus, with 3,576,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 138,358 Americans losing their life to the pandemic. Brazil is second with 2,012,151 cases but their deaths are also lower with 76,688 deaths so far.

NEWS SOURCES:coronavirus.jhu.edu, shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.com

