Most Americans to use COVID-19 stimulus check just to pay their bills

The new wave of COVID-19 stimulus checks to Americans will be used by most people to pay bills, as most Americans struggle.

Most people in the US are struggling right now, with the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc on the entire country -- but with a new stimulus package coming from the Trump administration, will it help?

It seems that the next stimulus check, while it will be larger than the original one, will be spent mostly on bills for families and individuals to keep things afloat. According to a new survey from Money/Morning Consult, nearly half of Americans -- 42% of them -- wil use the new stimulus check to cover basic expenses like housing and food.

COVID-19 pandemic is too strong for people to be getting that money, and then running out and buying a new LG OLED TV and gaming PC -- they need their rent, mortgage, food and bills all paid for. This is getting harder and harder with some depressing amounts of unemployment numbers, which seems like it's only going to get worse in the coming months.

The survey said that 32% of people said the stimulus checks would be helpful, but they didn't need them to cover regular expenses. 11% of those surveyed said they didn't need the stimulus check whatsoever. But overall, 75% of the 2200 people pooled said they needed that new influx of money immediately.