flameTRENDING NOW: AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 rumor: 40-50% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Tiflame

Hacker selling details of 142 million MGM hotel guests on dark web

Remember the MGM Hotel data breach in 2019? It was meant to be 10.6 million people, but it exposed a huge 142 million hotel guests.

| Jul 14, 2020 at 9:11 pm CDT

Remember the MGM Hotel data breach in 2019? It was meant to be 10.6 million people, but it exposed a huge 142 million hotel guests.

Hacker selling details of 142 million MGM hotel guests on dark web 02 | TweakTown.com

Back in February 2020, a data breach affected 10.6 million hotel customers that stayed at MGM Resorts. At the time, the company said that the hackers bnreached their dfatabase in 2019, and that they'd notified people. Well, MGM might have notified a significant lower number of people affected because the numbers are baffling.

ZDNet is reporting that it wasn't 10.6 million customers that had their data breached, but rather over 10x that amount with 142 million customers details now hanging out on the dark web with a hacker selling them for $2939.

The leak from February didn't talk about the MGM Grand Hotel data leak, with MGM Resorts explaining to The Next Web in a statement: "MGM Resorts was aware of the scope of this previously reported incident from last summer and has already addressed the situation. The vast majority of data consisted of contact information like names, postal addresses and email addresses".

MGM hasn't confirmed how many people have had their data dangled out on the dark web for someone to buy, but damn -- $2939 for the details of 142,000,000 people.

Buy at Amazon

Hackers

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$3.99
$3.99$3.99$3.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2020 at 7:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:thenextweb.com, zdnet.com, media.foxbusiness.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.