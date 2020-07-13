Far Cry 6: Xbox Series X Smart Delivery, PS4 buyers get free PS5 copy

Far Cry 6 has some wacky additions like a jetpack, a dog on wheels, and more.

Gamers who buy Far Cry 6 on current-gen systems get a free next-gen upgrade, Ubisoft confirms.

Ubisoft just announced Far Cry 6 as a cross-gen game, complete with optimizations on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Luckily Ubisoft isn't pulling a 2K Games and charging extra for next-gen copies. Anyone who buys the game on current-gen PS4 or Xbox One consoles gets a free copy on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well (technically there's not a separate SKU for Xbox Series X thanks to Smart Delivery).

"Fans who purchase Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their version on a next-gen platform at no additional cost after the launch of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5," reads a press release sent out by Ubisoft.

"Far Cry 6 leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X title when available. Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 digital and Blu-ray games give access to the corresponding PlayStation digital version at no additional cost, when available. Requires a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the game disc (if owned on Blu-ray it must be kept inserted in the PlayStation 5 disc tray to play), a Sony Entertainment Network account, additional storage, and broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees."

Ubisoft didn't detail exactly how Far Cry 6 will utilize next-gen console hardware, but there's a few basic things that'll show up. First, the game should support ultra-fast loading thanks to both consoles' higher-end PCIe 4.0 SSD tech, and secondly, we should see a lot of new graphics wizardry thanks to the new Navi GPU and Zen 2 CPU SoC, including ray tracing, new volumetric fog effects, and native 4K visuals. We could also see tighter frame rates that push past 60FPS on VRR monitors that support 120FPS.

While Ubisoft hasn't revealed a whole lot of details about Far Cry 6, the new screenshots they shared are decidedly next-gen, particularly the one shot with the flamethrower when it's raining at night.

Ubisoft promises to reveal more information at a later date, and will hold a new Ubisoft Forward stream closer to next-gen consoles' launch.

Far Cry 6 releases February 18, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to next-gen consoles, and anyone who buys a current-gen copy gets a next-gen version free of charge.

