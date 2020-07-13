Far Cry 6 won't be sold on Steam, only on Epic Store, uPlay, Stadia

Don't expect to see Far Cry 6's explosive guerrilla chaos on Steam. It's exclusive to the Epic Games Store, uPlay, and Stadia.

Far Cry 6 pre-orders are live across multiple storefronts and platforms, but the game is missing from Steam.

Ubisoft confirms its new guerrilla-warfare shooter Far Cry 6 won't come to Steam when it launches in February 2021. "Far Cry 6 will launch on PC (through the Epic Games Store, Uplay, and UPLAY+)," Ubisoft said in a press release.

Far Cry 6 will be another Epic Games Store exclusive that skips Steam and even the Microsoft Store. The PC version of the game, which stars Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Eposito alongside a fearsome wiener dog on wheels, is available for pre-order on the Epic Store and uPlay, but is missing from both Steam and the Microsoft Store.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

This isn't the first major Ubisoft game to skip Steam.

Ubisoft's aversion to gaming's biggest PC platform began as a result of its big partnership with Epic, which started in early 2019 with The Division 2. Since then, other major games Ghost Recon Breakpoint and more recently Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion have been noticeably absent from the platform.

Far Cry 6 releases February 18, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to next-gen consoles, and anyone who buys a current-gen copy gets a next-gen version free of charge.

Check out the official website here, and check below for more information: