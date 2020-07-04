Greedfall, Technomancer dev to reveal new RPG project soon

Greedfall developer Spiders is working on a brand new RPG, and it'll be announced in just a few days.

| Jul 4, 2020 at 4:20 pm CDT

If you love Focus Home Interactive's smaller AA RPGs like Greedfall, then you're in luck: Spiders' next big game will be announced soon.

Spiders, the team behind the excellent BioWare-esque fantasy RPG Greedfall, The Technomancer, and Bound By Flame, will reveal their next RPG at Nacon's new live stream show on July 7, 2020 at 7PM CEST/1PM EST. We don't have any concrete info on the game but we did get a glimpse from the recent Nacon Connect teaser footage, and surprise, it looks like a fantasy role-playing game.

Remember that Nacon (formerly known as BigBen Interactive) fully owns Spiders studios, so their next game will be a frontline marquee reveal for the upcoming event. Nacon Connect also includes a ton of racing and sports games and the new Werewolf: The Apocalypse game.

