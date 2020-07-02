TeamGroup T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: 5GB/sec reads

TeamGroup's new PCIe 4.0 SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB varieties, pushes 5GB/sec reads.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 7:46 pm CDT

TeamGroup has just the latest member of its storage family, with the introduction of the T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

TeamGroup T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: 5GB/sec reads 02 | TweakTown.com

What do we have here? The CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD is powered by the NVMe 1.3 specification and PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, driving crazy speeds of up to 5000MB/sec (5GB/sec) reads and up to 4400MB/sec (4.4GB/sec) writes. TeamGroup has gone with a unique style here with its CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD, featuring gold lettering and a white ceramic background. It'll probably be covered by a heat sink unfortunately, but it looks nice on its own.

The company is using 3D NAND on the CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD, which is why we're able to have it in the higher-end 2TB capacity. TeamGroup says it's using "aerospace ceramic material" which means the drive has better heat dissipation.

Right now there's no price on the TeamGroup CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD, but we do know it'll come with a 5-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

TEAMGROUP GX2 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III (T253X2001T0C101)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$89.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2020 at 7:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.