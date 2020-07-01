Devolver Digital direct stream brings wacky chaos to not-E3 on July 11
Devolver Digital hypes up its annual absurd-a-thon game reveal/chaos simulator showcase.
Superstar indie game publisher and industry rebel Devolver Digital will bring their signature mayhem to Not-E3 in mid-July.
Today Devolver Digital announced their annual direct showcase for July 12, 2020 at 12PM PST/3PM EST, and promised quite a bit of ridiculous content. These events are basically the Adult Swim version of E3 and offer absolutely hilarious satirical jabs at the games market while also dropping fresh reveals in the process. There's nothing like a Devolver Digital show and this one could be their craziest ever given the pandemic landscape.
Devolver plans to show off new games (of course) and do lots of overpromising and misuse their marketing budget. We'll also get to try out digital demos of games like Carrion and Disc Room. The show will be livestreamed on Twitchand within the Steam launcher.
Amid a groundbreaking new level digital showcases, Devolver Digital aims to raise the bar for overrated marketing videos with this year's Devolver Direct on July 11 at 12:00PM Pacific US time. The seventh best indie game label will step up to the plate once more and whiff real hard with a live pre-recorded presentation on Twitch and Steam.
This year's showcase continues the tradition of overpromises with new game reveals, gameplay reveals, release date announcements, and special guests from the industry to help usher in these important marketing bullet points. And it's nearly all gameplay because that's what the youths of today demand.
The astonishing misuse of marketing budget will end with a few surprises and game demos available to play by the unwashed masses including Carrion, Disc Room, and an unannounced game. Maybe another game too, who can really tell where this is all leading.