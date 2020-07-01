Devolver Digital direct stream brings wacky chaos to not-E3 on July 11

Superstar indie game publisher and industry rebel Devolver Digital will bring their signature mayhem to Not-E3 in mid-July.

Today Devolver Digital announced their annual direct showcase for July 12, 2020 at 12PM PST/3PM EST, and promised quite a bit of ridiculous content. These events are basically the Adult Swim version of E3 and offer absolutely hilarious satirical jabs at the games market while also dropping fresh reveals in the process. There's nothing like a Devolver Digital show and this one could be their craziest ever given the pandemic landscape.

Devolver plans to show off new games (of course) and do lots of overpromising and misuse their marketing budget. We'll also get to try out digital demos of games like Carrion and Disc Room. The show will be livestreamed on Twitchand within the Steam launcher.