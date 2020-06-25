DOOM Eternal is 50% off right now on the Steam Summer Sale 2020

Valve has kicked off its Steam Summer Sale 2020, with one of our favorite games of the year discounted by a hefty 50% -- and that game is DOOM Eternal.

DOOM Eternal has a regular price of $60, but during the current Steam Summer Sale 2020, it has been reduced by 50% down to just $30. You can get DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for $54, down from $90 -- a discount of 40%. Hell, the entire DOOM Franchise Bundle is discounted by a larger 57% dropping it from its original price of $150 down to just $64.75.

You can buy DOOM Eternal from the Steam Store right here.