TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance

TEAMGROUP has teamed with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance in a few new storage products, with the new T-Force Cardea II TUF Gaming Alliance M.2 SSD and T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB Gaming Solid State Drive(5V).

The new T-Force Cardea II TUF Gaming Alliance M.2 SSD is the "first M.2 SSD certified by ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance", where it has up to 3400MB/sec (3.4GB/sec) reads and up to 3000MB/sec (3GB/sec) writes. It's available in 512GB and 1TB capacities and is cooled by TEAMGROUP T-Force's patented "gaming cooling fin".

Next up is the T-Force Delta TUF Gaming Alliance RGB SSD 12V, which plugs into the 5V ADD header on your motherboard and has some seriously nice RGB lighting. It comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities on the 2.5-inch SATA 3 standard offering up to 560MB/sec reads and up to 510MB/sec writes.