TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance

Check out these new 2.5-inch RGB SSDs, super-fast M.2 PCIe SSDs from TEAMGROUP and ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 24, 2020 at 9:24 pm CDT

TEAMGROUP has teamed with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance in a few new storage products, with the new T-Force Cardea II TUF Gaming Alliance M.2 SSD and T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB Gaming Solid State Drive(5V).

View 4 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 10 | TweakTown.com
TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 09 | TweakTown.com
TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 04 | TweakTown.com
TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 05 | TweakTown.com

The new T-Force Cardea II TUF Gaming Alliance M.2 SSD is the "first M.2 SSD certified by ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance", where it has up to 3400MB/sec (3.4GB/sec) reads and up to 3000MB/sec (3GB/sec) writes. It's available in 512GB and 1TB capacities and is cooled by TEAMGROUP T-Force's patented "gaming cooling fin".

Next up is the T-Force Delta TUF Gaming Alliance RGB SSD 12V, which plugs into the 5V ADD header on your motherboard and has some seriously nice RGB lighting. It comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities on the 2.5-inch SATA 3 standard offering up to 560MB/sec reads and up to 510MB/sec writes.

TEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 09 | TweakTown.comTEAMGROUP announces new co-branded SSDs with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance 10 | TweakTown.com
  • T-Force Cardea II TUF Gaming Alliance M.2 SSD: $85 (512GB) $145 (1TB)
  • T-Force Delta TUF Gaming Alliance RGB SSD: $60 (500GB) $120 (1TB)
Buy at Amazon

TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB SSD 1TB (T253TR001T3C313)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$129.99
$129.99$129.99$129.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2020 at 8:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hardwareluxx.ru
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.