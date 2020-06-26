Secretlab unveils Cyberpunk 2077 Edition TITAN, OMEGA gaming chairs

Get your butt on one of these slick custom Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chairs from Secretlab!

Secretlab teased its new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs a few days ago, where I was the first in the world to spot it on Secretlab's own Twitter page -- minutes after the company contacted me to tell me it was coming. Hype meter set to 9000.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Now it is real: Secretlab announces a new partnership with CD PROJEKT RED on a new Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair. The company is offering the new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair on their 2020 TITAN and 2020 OMEGA gaming chairs, providing the ultimate in comfort -- and now dipped that that awesome yellow/black theme of Cyberpunk 2077 style.

Secretlab has upholstered the chairs in their words -- and I agree, a "stunning" neon yellow with bright turquoise stitching along the edges that is just... well, look at the pictures. There are great amounts of detail on the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chairs, including electrical traces that run down the backrest -- fusing the chair between comfort, high-end technology, and mechanization.

There's even a barcode on the wings of the chair, through to some cybernetic augmentation slots.

But on the back of the chair is some artwork -- with the flaming logo of Samurai -- the in-game rock bad that is led by Johnny Silverhand inside of Cyberpunk 2077, who is played by Neo and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

The Samurai logo on the back of Secretlab's new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chairs is the same as the one on the back of Cyberpunk 2077's protagonists jacket. You play V in the game, who wears the jacket with the Samurai logo on the back -- the matching Secretlab 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair is perfect.

You can buy the new Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair right now, but it is available in limited quantities and I'm sure they're going to for a while yet. Secretlab has said this will be gamers' "one change" to get the new official chair ahead of the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in November 2020.

Secretlab promises a "wider release" of the new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs once the game releases later this year.

Ian Alexander Ang, the co-founder and CEO of Secretlab says: "Together with CD PROJEKT RED's design team, we drew inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077's iconic visuals of the future to create the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair. It combines the defining elements of the Cyberpunk universe with the engineering and technology of the Secretlab 2020 Series and is a must-have for gamers looking to complete their collection of Cyberpunk memorabilia. We can't wait for players to experience true comfort on a chair inspired by their favorite game".

Cyberpunk 2077 launches November 19, 2020.