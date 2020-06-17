Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
You won't believe that this is the most liked post on the internet

Here's the most liked post on any media platform in the history of the internet.

Jak Connor | Jun 17, 2020 at 2:32 am CDT (1 min, 40 secs time to read)

The internet is a strange and wonderful place. Sometimes it can be very brutal as well, but other times it can be a representation of large amounts of the population coming together for one cause.

All social medias using a 'liking' system one way or another, which begs the question 'what is the most-liked image on the internet?', and perhaps, 'why is it the most-liked image?'. Well, start to take your guesses for what the most-liked image is because you might be shocked when you find out what image has taken first place. Guesses taken? Ok, well, the most-liked image online is a picture of an egg, yes, that's right, a simple stock image of an egg is the most-liked image on the internet.

So how did this happen? According to 'Instagram Egg' Wikipedia page, the 'Instagram Egg' became a global phenomenon within just days of its creation. The @world_record_egg account was created was on January 4th, 2019, and posted the simple photo above with the caption "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." Within just 10 days, the Instagram Egg smashed 18.4 million likes, taking first place as the most-liked image on Instagram.

48 hours after that, the notoriously popular egg rose over 45 million likes, and dethroned the 'Despacito' music video to become the most liked online post on any media platform in history. That is the story of the Instagram egg, and if you already knew an image of an egg is the most liked post on the internet, this is a refresher to let you it's still reigning supreme. Sometimes the internet can be a beautiful place, or better yet, an eggcellent place. (I'll see myself out).

NEWS SOURCE:en.wikipedia.org
