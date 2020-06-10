Grado reveals its new Hemp Headphones, costs $420 (of course)

If you've got $420 blazing a hole in your pocket, maybe you need these new Hemp Headphones

Grado has just unveiled its new headphones, with the Brooklyn-based audio company revealing its new Hemp Headphone -- yeah, you're not high -- you read that right.

The new Grado Hemp Headphones are a very, very uniquely styled pair of headphones that have its body made of maple wood and "highly compressed hemp" according to Grado. The company explains: "In our never-ending pursuit to experiment with all types of woods and materials, we had the opportunity to build with hemp".

Grado continues: "We weren't sure how these hemphones would turn out, but to everyone's surprise it quickly became a favorite passed around Grado. To be blunt, this is one of the best sounding Limited Editions we've built".

The team at Grado elevates a lot higher on its pursuit of blazing its competition with its new Hemp Headphones, as these new hemp-infused headphones are not half-baked. They take a hit at the competition in all the right ways it seems, hand- rolling -making the Hemp Headphones in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

You can read more about the Hemp Headphones, and order them for $420 -- right here.

I just wish Grado unveiled them on 4/20/20 -- it feels like a gigantic wasted opportunity.