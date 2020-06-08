Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Global coronavirus death toll now 400,000, yet protests still continue

Total coronavirus death toll reaches 400,000, and global case count is about to breach the 7 million mark

Jak Connor | Jun 8, 2020 at 6:36 am CDT (1 min, 32 secs time to read)

The global death toll for the coronavirus has unfortunately reached a new milestone, as now more than 400,000 people have died from the virus.

The data has been gathered from Johns Hopkins University tracker, which also reveals that the global case count for coronavirus is about to reach 7 million (currently sitting at 6,981,701 at the time of writing this). As for death count, the United States has been hit the hardest with 110,482 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, following not-so-closely behind is the United Kingdom with 40,625 and then Brazil with 35,930 deaths. As we are still the heart of the global pandemic, tens of thousands defied lockdown and social distancing restrictions to protest against the death of George Floyd.

The protests are without a single doubt a valid movement, but the timing of them couldn't have been worse. Many health experts around the globe have warned that these protests will cause a resurgence in coronavirus cases, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has warned: "It's a delicate balance, because the reasons for demonstrating are valid, and yet, the demonstration itself puts one at an additional risk."

US medical officials aren't the only ones warning their citizens of the dangers of protesting while there is still an ongoing pandemic, Britain's Health Minister, Matt Hancock said this past Sunday that the George Floyd protests erupting in the UK are "undoubtedly a risk" for coronavirus spread. The UK and US aren't the only countries getting behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Demonstrations happened in France, Australia, South Korea, Japan and other countries around the world.

