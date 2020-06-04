Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Fortnite's new event and season get delayed over George Floyd protests

Fortnite's new event and season have been delayed over Floyd protests, from June 6 to June 15

Activision recently halted the launch of Call of Duty's new seasons because of the unrest in the US, and now it is Epic Games that is delaying Fortnite events and its new season.

Fortnite's new event and season get delayed over George Floyd protests 01 | TweakTown.com

Fortnite's new one-time event dubbed The Device was meant to launch on June 6, and has now been delayed until June 15. Not only that, but Chapter 2 Season 3 has been delayed, and will now launch two days after The Device event, with Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite now launching on June 17.

This isn't the first time Epic has delayed Season 3 of Fortnite, which was originally meant to start on May 1 -- but was delayed until June 4, then June 11, and now June 17.

Epic Games took to a blog post to explain the situation: "Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color".

The developer continued: "We're acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing. We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics. The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families and their communities".

NEWS SOURCE:image-cdn.essentiallysports.com
