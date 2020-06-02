Call of Duty's new seasons delayed over the unrest in the US
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 2, 2020 at 12:44 am CDT (0 mins, 43 secs time to read)
Activision has just announced that it has delayed the Season 4 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile because of the on-going unrest in the United States.
Sony and EA have both stopped big events from taking place this week, and I'm sure these companies won't be the first -- nor will they be the last. Activision tweeted: "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you".
The ofciail Activision Blizzard Twitter account tweeted: "Today, and always, we support all those who stand against racism and inequality. There is no place for it in our society - or any society. Black lives matter".