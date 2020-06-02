Call of Duty's new seasons delayed over the unrest in the US

Activision delays new seasons of Call of Duty over the unrest in the US

Activision has just announced that it has delayed the Season 4 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile because of the on-going unrest in the United States.

Sony and EA have both stopped big events from taking place this week, and I'm sure these companies won't be the first -- nor will they be the last. Activision tweeted: "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you".

The ofciail Activision Blizzard Twitter account tweeted: "Today, and always, we support all those who stand against racism and inequality. There is no place for it in our society - or any society. Black lives matter".