Call of Duty's new seasons delayed over the unrest in the US

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 2, 2020 at 12:44 am CDT (0 mins, 43 secs time to read)

Activision has just announced that it has delayed the Season 4 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile because of the on-going unrest in the United States.

Sony and EA have both stopped big events from taking place this week, and I'm sure these companies won't be the first -- nor will they be the last. Activision tweeted: "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you".

The ofciail Activision Blizzard Twitter account tweeted: "Today, and always, we support all those who stand against racism and inequality. There is no place for it in our society - or any society. Black lives matter".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

