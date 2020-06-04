Check out these 'homebrew' DDR4 modules being made in China

UnilC announces its first DDR4 module that was 100% made in China -- DRAM chips, PCB, drivers, and more

The DRAM market is about to get hairy, with Chinese manufacturer Xi'an UnilC Semiconductors making its first DDR4 memory that is 100% made in China.

The 100% made in China part is interesting, as UnilC is using made-in-China parts from start to finish: all DRAM chips, PCB, drivers, and other required parts. It's a plain-looking stick of DDR4, with no RGB lighting or even a heatspreader -- but this is day one of making made-in-China DDR4 memory.

We have unbuffered DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2667 modules being made by UnilC in 8GB sticks. As for timings, we're looking at the DDR4-2400 module is timed at CL17 17-17-39, and the DDR4-2667 at CL18. Both of the modules use 1.2V. We're not going to see China take over the DDR4 market overnight, but this is a very big step in that direction.