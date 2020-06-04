Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,619 Reviews & Articles | 61,084 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Check out this new 20-minute gameplay footage of Diablo 4flame

Check out these 'homebrew' DDR4 modules being made in China

UnilC announces its first DDR4 module that was 100% made in China -- DRAM chips, PCB, drivers, and more

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 4, 2020 at 9:11 pm CDT (0 mins, 42 secs time to read)

The DRAM market is about to get hairy, with Chinese manufacturer Xi'an UnilC Semiconductors making its first DDR4 memory that is 100% made in China.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Check out these 'homebrew' DDR4 modules being made in China 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Check out these 'homebrew' DDR4 modules being made in China 01 | TweakTown.com
Check out these 'homebrew' DDR4 modules being made in China 02 | TweakTown.com

The 100% made in China part is interesting, as UnilC is using made-in-China parts from start to finish: all DRAM chips, PCB, drivers, and other required parts. It's a plain-looking stick of DDR4, with no RGB lighting or even a heatspreader -- but this is day one of making made-in-China DDR4 memory.

We have unbuffered DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2667 modules being made by UnilC in 8GB sticks. As for timings, we're looking at the DDR4-2400 module is timed at CL17 17-17-39, and the DDR4-2667 at CL18. Both of the modules use 1.2V. We're not going to see China take over the DDR4 market overnight, but this is a very big step in that direction.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$89.99
$89.99$92.99$92.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/4/2020 at 7:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.