256GB of RAM costs $5700 in China, you'd need only 100 modules to buy a small house in Shanghai

China's spot market price for 256GB DDR5 memory has burst over $5700 (!!!), where just 100 modules of 256GB DDR5 would buy a housing unit in Shanghai.

The South China Morning Post reports that China's secondary semiconductor market is seeing a "sharp run-up" in memory chip prices as global supply tightens, with vendors saying that the rally has an interesting hurdle ahead: the prices are much higher, but consumers are disappearing.

Cai Zhaojie, a merchant who sells electronic components at Huaqiangbei, told SCMP: "We're looking at high asking prices, but no buyers". Merchants at Huaqiangbei reported huge increases in memory chips since late 2025, with DDR5 being one of the most in-demand items.

A single 256GB DDR5 server module from SK hynix or Samsung has burst over 40,000 yuan (around $5700 USD or so) in China's spot market, with prices as high as 49,999 yuan (around $7100 USD or so), which is absolutely mind blowing.

The report stated that a standard shipping box of 100 x 256GB DDR5 server memory modules would cost around 5 million yuan, which converts to a rather eye-watering $715,947 USD or so... a number that industry insiders said now "exceeds the value of many real estate properties in Shanghai".