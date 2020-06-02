Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Zoom: 100 billion meeting minutes in January 2020, 2 trillion by April

Zoom use has exploded thanks to coronavirus lockdowns, with 300 million daily participants

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 2, 2020

We all know Zoom use has exploded over the last 6 months, but now we have some official numbers.

Zoom has reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2020, where compared to the same period of 2019, Zoom customers that have over 10 employees working for them increased by 354% to 265,400. Not just that, but normal Zoom use exploded as well.

Zoom executives explain: "We peaked at over 300 million daily participants, free and paid, joining Zoom meetings in April 2020, up from 10 million in December 2019". But get this: in January 2020 the company had 100 billion meeting minutes, which by the end of April went crazy and jumped through the stratosphere to 2 trillion.

Revenue is up 169% year-over-year with Zoom reporting $328.2 million for the quarter.

Anthony Garreffa

