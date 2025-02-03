All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Apple posts Q1 2025 results: crazy $124.3 billion in revenue, iPhones continue to dominate

Apple posts its Q1 2025 financial resutls: best quarter EVER with $124.3 billion in revenue, with the iPhone delivering $69.1 billion of that revenue.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's Q1 2025 financial results showed record revenue of $124.3 billion, with $36.3 billion in profits, driven largely by iPhone sales, which accounted for over 50% of earnings. The iPad division also saw growth. CEO Tim Cook highlighted the success of their product lineup and Apple Intelligence advancements.

Apple posted its best financial quarter yet with Q1 2025 results blowing the industry out of the water, wth $124.3 billion in revenue, and over half of that is thanks to mega iPhone sales.

Apple posts Q1 2025 results: crazy $124.3 billion in revenue, iPhones continue to dominate 78
2

Apple announced its Q1 2025 financial results with a monster $124.3 billion in revenue, earning profits of $36.3 billion, compared to $119.6 billion revenue and $ 33.9 billion profits from the same period in 2024. Over 50% of Apple's earnings for Q1 2025 were thanks to iPhone sales.

The iPhone delivered $69.1 billion in revenue for Apple, accounting for 55.63% of its Q1 2025 revenue, with those numbers ever-so-slightly down from Q1 2024 where the iPhone made $69.7 billion in revenue. The new premium M4-powered iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air series were also great money makers, with the iPad division raking in $8.08 billion in Q1 2025, compared to $7 billion in Q1 2024.

Apple CEO Tim Cook explained in the press release: "Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago. We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we're unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we're excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April".

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said: "Our record revenue and strong operating margins drove EPS to a new all-time record with double-digit growth and allowed us to return over $30 billion to shareholders. We are also pleased that our installed base of active devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and geographic segments".

