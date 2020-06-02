Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD lends 7 petaflops of compute muscle to researchers for COVID-19

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 2, 2020 at 6:51 pm CDT (1 min, 1 sec time to read)

AMD along with its technology partner in Penguin Computing Inc. which is a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. have announced that they are lending AMD-powered, high-performance computing (HPC) resources from the AMD HPC Fund for COVID-19 research.

The high-performance computing systems will be used by New York University (NYU), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Rice University. Others will follow, but these three were the first out of the gate from the AMD HPC Fund. AMD will also contribute a cloud-based system that is powered by AMD EPYC and AMD Radeon Instinct hardware on-site at Penguin Computing.

In total, AMD is donating a rather huge 7 petaflops of compute performance to the fight against COVID-19. AMD president and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, said: "High performance computing technology plays a critical role in modern viral research, deepening our understanding of how specific viruses work and ultimately accelerating the development of potential therapeutics and vaccines".

She continued: "AMD and our technology partners are proud to provide researchers around the world with these new systems that will increase the computing capability available to fight COVID-19 and support future medical research".

