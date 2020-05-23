Star Citizen is free-to-play for the next 11 days, download is now!

Cloud Imperium Games has made Star Citizen free-to-play for the next 11 days, with teh developer unleashing Star Citizen as a free download until June 1, 2020.

You will have the chance to take some ships out for a flight as well, with in-game ship manufacturers rotating their selections of ships so that each time you log back into Star Citizen, you can try out something new.

Not only that, but Cloud Imperium Games is letting Star Citizen's check out the Hologram Hall, where it will tease a bunch of ships that are in production. The game is still in its alpha stage, and has been for a considerable chunk of time now -- even after raising a record-breaking $300 million and new investments of $17.25 million in the latest rounds of funding.

You can download Star Citizen for free, right here.

Star Citizen PC requirements

Minimum PC specs:

CPU : quad-core CPU

RAM : 16GB

GPU : DX11-class GPU with 2GB of VRAM

Storage : 60GB ( SSD strongly recommended )

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (Latest Service Pack)

Recommended PC specs: