ASUS ROG Strix B550-E Gaming mainboard debuts

ASUS has unveiled a new series of mainboards that are aimed at supporting the latest AMD processors. Sitting at the top of the line is the ROG Strix B550-E Gaming mainboard. The E version of the board is aimed at gamers wanting to use AMD Ryzen processors using the AM4 socket with dual or triple expansion cards. The CPU socket is flanked by a 14+2 power stage VRM for reliable performance.

The board also supports reinforced PCIe x16 SafeSlots for heavy GPUs in SLI or CrossFireX modes. The board has six fan headers an AIO and pump headers to allow for setups as simple or intricate as the gamer wants. Automatic fan speed detection is supported using Q-Fan software controls with multiple presets to keep temperature and noise levels down.

A pair of SSDs up to 110mm long can be fitted into the dual M.2 slots that are both covered by heat sinks to prevent thermal throttling under load. The board also features Intel-power 2.5 Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 controllers. Bluetooth 5.1 is also integrated along with the trio of three USB ports, including a single Type-C and two Type-A ports.

Also integrated is a SupremeFX S1220A audio chip that features an Audio Type-C port for connecting headphones and other headsets. The B550 motherboard enables 20 general-purpose PCIe 4.0 lanes for the lanes from third-generation AMD Ryzen processors. Both the primary PCIe x16 and M.2 slots offer PCIe 4.0 connectivity. The board will ship on June 16 and sell for $279.99. The full details of the ROG Strix B550-E Gaming mainboard are below. Last month ASUS unveiled new motherboards aimed at the Intel Comet Lake processors.