Coronavirus-shaped hailstones are warnings from God in Mexico

Social media post in Mexico says 'Yesterday coronavirus hailstone, God sent it to our home to remind us to stay put'

I think we've about heard it all when it comes to coronavirus, but each day brings a new surprise -- and some days, and some places it seems more than others. Now God is sending us messages in the form of coronavirus-shaped hailstones.

Residents in the city of Montemorelos in Mexico have taken to social media to post photos of recent weather events, where the formation of hailstones (at least to them) looked like the shape of coronavirus. The posts on social media have Mexicans claiming that the bad weather was an "omen" to the city of Montemorelos.

One particular post on social media said: "Yesterday coronavirus hailstone, God sent it to our home to remind us to stay put". Another post reads: "Is this a subliminal message from our creator?"

Jose Miguel Vinas, a meteorologist and consultant with the World Meterologist Organisation said that the shape of this hailstone isn't strange. Vinas told local media: "Inside a storm, a hailstone will start off as a small spherical form and accumulate layers of ice on top. During very strong storms when the hailstone are already quite big and smash together, many of them fuse together, smashing together and squashing each other, forming spikes of ice".

He added: "So what is falling is a squashed disks of ice, smashed into that shape by a violent blow or the fusing of different sized hailstones, which results in this star shape".