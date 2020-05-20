Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,603 Reviews & Articles | 60,811 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NASA scientists find evidence of parallel universe, time runs backwardflame

NVIDIA reportedly drops Tesla brand, too close to Elon Musk's Tesla

We had our first hint at NVIDIA dropping Tesla when it unveiled its Ampere A100 GPU

Anthony Garreffa | May 20, 2020 at 10:18 am CDT (1 min, 9 secs time to read)

NVIDIA unveiled its new Ampere GPU architecture last week, with the first Ampere-based product out of the gate being NVIDIA's new A100 GPU. Normally we'd see NVIDIA dub it the Tesla A100 -- just like the Volta-based Tesla V100, but nope -- now we might know why.

NVIDIA reportedly drops Tesla brand, too close to Elon Musk's Tesla 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a new report from Heise, NVIDIA is dropping the Tesla branding because it is too confusing with Elon Musk's automotive company, Tesla Motors. NVIDIA has had the TESLA brand around for over a decade now, with teh first member of the Tesla graphics card with the Tesla C870-based on the Tesla G80 GPU back in 2007.

VideoCardz has also picked up on the fact that NVIDIA has removed 'Tesla' from the name of its Turing-based Tesla T4 accelerator, now known simply as NVIDIA T4. You can still see 'Tesla' in the URL, too -- at least for now.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Tesla V100 Volta GPU Accelerator 32GB Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
CAD $11985.08
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2020 at 8:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, heise.de, nvidia.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.