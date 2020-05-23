New Atari VCS console can be bought with Litecoin cryptocurrency

Atari is pushing even farther into crypto, and will even let you buy its products using Litecoin

Atari has teamed up with Litecoin to help kick off their new Atari Token cryptocurrency, and you'll actually be able to use Litecoin to buy the new Atari VCS console.

Atari is kind of a strange company. First, they announced the Atari VCS, a new re-vamped console that merges old-school and modern gaming together for a rather steepish $249 price tag. Then they announced special gaming-themed hotels and resorts (which actually sound pretty awesome). Now they've confirmed more plans to jump into crypto and are partnering with the Litecoin Foundation to make it happen.

This team-up establishes an exchange between Litecoin and Atari Token. Users can trade Litecoin for the Atari Token, and even use Litecoin to buy Atari products like its upcoming VCS console.

"Many of us remember growing up and playing games from Atari," said Charlie Lee, Managing Director of the Litecoin Foundation.

"It is great to see Litecoin being used in a variety of different ways within the Atari ecosystem, from purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console to being used as a way to invest in Atari Tokens. The Litecoin Foundation is excited to see the possibilities a partnership like this can have for not only Litecoin and cryptocurrencies but also the gaming industry and lifelong fans of Atari."

The Atari Token cryptocurrency is just part of the company's big blockchain ecosystem for Atari Token. The idea is to create a currency that's used for multiple things, from online casino gambling to a rewards system that gives you Tokens for playing games.. Don't be surprised to see Atari VCS exclusives and remakes use the Token at some point.

Here's info on the Token straight for Atari:

Our tokens can also be used to play games in Atari Casino. Beside standard games like Roulette, Poker and Blackjack, we are working on innovative gambling games where your skill increases your chance of winning. We aim to enable other developers to easily integrate the Atari Token in their games. Compete against other players to earn tokens. We are working on innovative games in which you invest some of your tokens to play games against others. The best player wins the prize

The Token isn't available on an exchange just yet, but it should happen by mid-2020.