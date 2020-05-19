Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,601 Reviews & Articles | 60,791 News Posts

Someone hacked into the ARCHER supercomputer to mine cryptocurrency

University of Edinburgh's ARCHER supercomputer hacked, forced to mine Monero (XMR) cryprocurrency

Anthony Garreffa | May 19, 2020 at 12:24 am CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

It seems as though some hackers got into the University of Edinburgh's ARCHER supercomputer, forcing administrators to recently shut it d own and look into the attack. It's forced them to reset all SSH passwords, too.

Someone hacked into the ARCHER supercomputer to mine cryptocurrency 05 | TweakTown.com

Computer Security Incident Response Team (or CSIRT for short) for the European Grid Infrastructure (EGI) have released samples of the malware used, as well as network compromise indicators for some of the hacks on the ARCHER supercomputer. Other security researchers have since reviewed the samples and said hackers were successful in their infiltration of the ARCHER supercomputer through compromised SSH credentials.

ZDNet reports that the first report of an attack on ARCHER on Monday, reporting a "security exploitation on the ARCHER login notes". System administrators quickly shut the ARCHER supercomputer down, and reset SSH passwords to stop future attacks.

ZDNet was told by Cado Security that the crafty hackers seem to have used an exploit for CVE-2019-15666 in order to gain root access, deployed an application onto the ARCHER supercomputer, which then saw its immense computational horsepower used to mine the Monero (XMR) cryptocurrency.

You can read more on the attack here.

Buy at Amazon

Monero HODL - XMR Monero Hold T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.99
$17.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2020 at 12:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:zdnet.com, i.pcmag.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.