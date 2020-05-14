Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,599 Reviews & Articles | 60,731 News Posts

Netflix video quality goes back up, COVID-19 downgrade gets lifted

Netflix halts the degrading train on video quality, after dropping it over the COVID-19 pandemic

Anthony Garreffa | May 14, 2020 at 11:26 pm CDT (0 mins, 55 secs time to read)

Netflix reduced the streaming quality of its video down to just HD back a couple of months ago in March 2020, after millions of people were stuck at home and binge watching TV shows and movies.

Netflix video quality goes back up, COVID-19 downgrade gets lifted 10 | TweakTown.com

FlatpanelsHD reports that Netflix streams have returned to normal, with HD by default now in a few countries throughout Europe. The site writes "Denmark, Norway, Germany, and other European countries have contacted FlatpanelsHD or taken to forums to report that streaming quality has been restored, meaning 4K HDR streaming at up to 15 Mb/s bitrate. HD bitrates are also reverting back to normal".

A statement from a Netflix spokesperson to FlatpanelsHD explains: "Please note, we are working with ISPs to help increase capacity. In the last month alone we have added four times the normal capacity. As conditions improve we will lift these limitations".

Good to know, so my streams of Money Heist (seriously, how good is that show) will be in better quality by default from now on. Bella ciao!

Buy at Amazon

Blittzen Mens T-Shirt and Chill

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
CAD $68.99
CAD $68.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2020 at 10:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:images.axios.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.