Netflix video quality goes back up, COVID-19 downgrade gets lifted

Netflix halts the degrading train on video quality, after dropping it over the COVID-19 pandemic

Netflix reduced the streaming quality of its video down to just HD back a couple of months ago in March 2020, after millions of people were stuck at home and binge watching TV shows and movies.

FlatpanelsHD reports that Netflix streams have returned to normal, with HD by default now in a few countries throughout Europe. The site writes "Denmark, Norway, Germany, and other European countries have contacted FlatpanelsHD or taken to forums to report that streaming quality has been restored, meaning 4K HDR streaming at up to 15 Mb/s bitrate. HD bitrates are also reverting back to normal".

A statement from a Netflix spokesperson to FlatpanelsHD explains: "Please note, we are working with ISPs to help increase capacity. In the last month alone we have added four times the normal capacity. As conditions improve we will lift these limitations".

Good to know, so my streams of Money Heist (seriously, how good is that show) will be in better quality by default from now on. Bella ciao!