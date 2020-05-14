Digital avatars rollout in the US for Facebook and Messenger

Digital avatars launched last year and other parts of the world and are just now coming to the US

Facebook is rolling out a new future for both the main Facebook website and Messenger in the United States. The new feature is digital avatars that are sort of like bitmoji. Similar services are offered on both Snapchat and Apple devices via Memoji stickers.

Facebook's digital avatars are intended to allow users to share feelings and interact with friends in comments on Messenger and Stories. The avatars are usable in text posts with backgrounds too. The user's Facebook gaming profile can also use the avatar. Facebook introduced the avatars in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland last year. They expanded to Europe and Canada this year and are now coming to the United States.

The digital avatars are entirely customizable, including customization for skin tone and complexion to facial features and hairstyles. Users can choose the outfits their digital avatars wear and the accessories to allow complete personalization. Facebook has said that it spent time building the feature to ensure that the avatars were able to represent the diversity of its billions of users.

Facebook also says that it has no plans to monetize the avatars at this time, meaning there will be no outfits or other accessories that cost money. To create or edit the avatar users, go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the smiley button, in the sticker tab. Inside the sticker tab is a button labeled "Create Your Avatar." The creator can also be accessed from Bookmarks in the Facebook app. From bookmarks, users go to the three horizontal lines at the bottom right of the screen, click See More, and then select Avatars. Another method to create your avatar is to click on a friend's shared avatar. In other recent Facebook news, the social network set up an oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg.