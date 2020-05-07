Facebook's new Oversight Board can overrule Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook reveals the first 20 members of its new Oversight Board, they can even overrule CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has just announced the first 20 members of its new Oversight Board, which acts as an independent body that approves Facebook policies, helps out with content moderation, and discusses appeals on existing decisions.

The new Oversight Board even has the power to overrule Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but I think we'll have to wait and see how much they "overrule" Zuckerberg going forward. The Next Web reports that the new Oversight Board can "overrule Facebook's upper management in policy decisions and content moderation".

There are over 40 members in the Oversight Board, that come from all sorts of different backgrounds -- and none of them have any direct connection to Facebook. There will be a independently funded trust with $130 million in its kitty, where the board will take in 5-person panels to make final rulings, explaining that "Facebook must implement our decisions, unless implementation could violate the law".