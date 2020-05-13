Spatial VR meetings goes free for all with no headset needed

One of the most challenging things for businesses and schools around the United States and other countries during the coronavirus is getting employees and students together to work and learn. Many video chat platforms have become popular during the coronavirus pandemic, including WhatsApp, which recently gained support for 50 people on a video call. Another service has now announced that it is free to use, and is called Spatial.

The exciting thing about Spatial is that it's not your typical video chat application, it allows for virtual reality meetings. Spatial enables users to take advantage of VR or mixed-reality headsets from a variety of manufacturers as methods to meet inside virtual spaces. The company has announced a significant change today with support for web browsers on desktops.

Previously all users in a Spatial meeting were required to have VR headsets to attend. Support for web browsers on desktops, Android, and iOS means that no headset is required, and the platform is free and open to everyone. Spatial says that it had an "intense amount of demand" during coronavirus with a 1000% increase in demand for its service.

Spatial says that Zoom and other video chat platforms aren't good replacements for being in the office with other people. However, VR meetings gives users a level of presence and personification. The company has primarily focused on 3D design collaboration with companies like Mattel using Spatial to allow designers to bring creations into virtual meeting rooms. The free version of Spatial temporarily gives users unlimited access to all enterprise features. The free version will always exist, but limitations will be added back once social-distancing orders are over. Those limitations will include 40-minute sessions and up to three saved project rooms.