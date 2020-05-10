Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, others rumored to soon pull out of Computex 2020

Computex 2020 would be finished if AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and partners pulled out of the Taipei event

May 10, 2020

We all knew it was going to happen, and it now seems that we're not far from official announcements from all major companies that they're pulling out of Computex 2020.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, it seems that AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA will be pulling out of Computex 2020 because of the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. It won't just be the major players like AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA -- with MSI reportedly not attending Computex 2020 either.

Computex 2020 was originally slated for its usual late-May kick off, but was delayed until September 2020 because of coronavirus. It seems that companies are now opting in for a virtual event, versus an in-person event in Taiwan.

