Computex 2020 officially rescheduled until September 28-30, 2020

Monitoring the coronavirus COVID-19 spread, TAITRA has been under pressure for several weeks to make a judgment call on Computex Taipei 2020, Asia's largest IT trade show. The popular yearly event is routinely attended by TweakTown and many technology exhibitors, buyers, analysts, and media from all over the world.

Last night in Taipei, TAITRA finally made its call. Computex 2020 will be postponed from its planned date of June 2 till June 6, 2020, until September 28 till September 30, 2020 - six months out from now and around four months out from its original date. That means the event is getting cut down from its usual five days to just three days. Computex is usually spaced out over the greater Taipei area with halls in Xinyi and Nangang, as well as hotels in the Xinyi area.

Computex 2020 will be scaled down and held in just one hall - Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2). It is unclear at this stage if exhibitors will be allowed to exhibit their goods from hotel suites, as is usually the case.

Given the Western world is still very much grappling with the effects of COVID-19, it is hard to judge the type of attendance TAITRA could expect. TweakTown would likely only attend the event if the spread of the coronavirus is far more under control by the beginning of September, when a call by us to attend or not would need to be made. With governments around the world stating we are in this for at least six months, it's not without possibility that Computex 2020 is canceled altogether if the virus situation has not vastly improved by then.