TiVo Stream 4K has a voice remote and Chromecast built-in

The TiVo Stream 4K is available for a limited time for $49.99 and puts content from multiple streaming services in one place

TiVo has announced a new TV dongle that supports the streaming of content from various applications and services. The device has debuted at $69.99, but TiVo is offering it with a $20 discount for a limited time, bringing the purchase price as of writing down to $49.99. It supports live TV from Sling along with streaming movies and shows from the biggest apps on the market, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

It features integrated Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast. The TV dongle supports 4K UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. The TiVo Stream 4K ships with a voice control remote and requires no additional monthly TiVo fees.

Under the hood, the TiVo Stream 4K has an Amlogic S905Y2 chipset, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage. It supports 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi on both 2.45 and 5 GHz networks along with Bluetooth 4.2. Video outputs include an HDMI 2.0a port, and most major video formats are supported. Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus sound are supported along with Atmos, DTS, WMA, and WMA Pro.

Both micro USB 2.0 and USB-C ports are among the connectivity options. TiVo says that the $20 off deal and free shipping offer are valid through May 27 or while supplies last. Sling is offering a free seven-day trial of its live TV service, and to continue using the live TV features, a subscription is required. One of the best things about the TiVo Stream 4K is that it eliminates the need to switch apps with favorite movies and shows, both live and streaming, searchable in one place. TiVos offering sounds similar to what Google is rumored to launch with its new Chromecast Ultra.